BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BKSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKSY remained flat at $1.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,805. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 93.90%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

