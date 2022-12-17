Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

