Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.
Shares of BX stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
