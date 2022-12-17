Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 85.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.2%.

NYSE BXMT opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.25. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,747 shares of company stock worth $136,280. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

