BMO Capital Markets Boosts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.13.

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.27 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.98%.

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,725.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

