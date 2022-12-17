BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $886.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Equinix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $667.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.