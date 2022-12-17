BNP Paribas Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $190.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.15.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $168.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average is $162.42. The company has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

