Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 1,211 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 433,297 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,632,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.