Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $1,470,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.3% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

CRM stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.89 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 458.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

