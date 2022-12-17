Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,037 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 128,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

