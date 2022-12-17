Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $693,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

