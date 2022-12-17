Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.75 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.