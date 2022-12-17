Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $5,301,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $523.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.01. The stock has a market cap of $489.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

