Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 166,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 47,087 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 56,494.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 727,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 725,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,372,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIVR opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

