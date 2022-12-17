Bondly Reaches Market Cap of $5.17 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $35,643.05 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bondly has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $853.43 or 0.05111355 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00486442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.33 or 0.28821958 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

