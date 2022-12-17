Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday.

BNEFF opened at $4.68 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.07.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

