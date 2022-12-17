Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.31.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

