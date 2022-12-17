Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 138.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after buying an additional 141,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $3,077,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.50. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.96.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

