Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.44 and its 200 day moving average is $192.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

