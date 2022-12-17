Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,917 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $312.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

