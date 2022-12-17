Bremer Bank National Association Sells 31,847 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,847 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Snap were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,311,054 shares of company stock worth $10,497,077 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

