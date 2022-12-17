Bremer Bank National Association Sells 495 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 54,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 160,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 322,074 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 198,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

