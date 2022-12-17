Bremer Bank National Association Sells 522 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

