Bremer Bank National Association Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $143.27 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

