Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4894 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Britvic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $19.45 on Friday. Britvic has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTVCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.27) to GBX 1,050 ($12.88) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.51) to GBX 1,050 ($12.88) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.37) to GBX 830 ($10.18) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.53) to GBX 920 ($11.29) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

