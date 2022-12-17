Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 62,744.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 319,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Broadcom by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.