Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $27.11. 4,463,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

