Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $11,486,000. Finally, Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $11,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

