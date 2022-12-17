Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 18.0% in November

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,653,000 after purchasing an additional 563,739 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 85.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 90,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. 82,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

