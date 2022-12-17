BRT Apartments Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -75.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $386.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BRT Apartments news, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,050,765 shares in the company, valued at $65,164,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 167,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,011. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth about $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 64.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

