BTR Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.