BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,800 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2,674.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 149,798 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 96.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 112,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $3,645,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.