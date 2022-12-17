BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,370 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

