BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

