BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 95,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

