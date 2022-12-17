BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 74,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 76.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 160.8% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

