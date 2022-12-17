BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 58,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

