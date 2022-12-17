BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

PBW stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

