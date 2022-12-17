BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

