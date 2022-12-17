BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $210.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

