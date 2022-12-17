BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.2% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $536.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.64 and its 200-day moving average is $543.51. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

