BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABT opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.