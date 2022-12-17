Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Down 13.3% in November

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BPAC stock remained flat at $10.22 on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

