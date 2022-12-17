Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 106,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,970. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20. The company has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.