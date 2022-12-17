C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $92.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.