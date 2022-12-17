C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

