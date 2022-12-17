C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,803,000 after purchasing an additional 107,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.