Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CABA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 1,625,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cabaletta Bio news, CFO Anup Marda acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cabaletta Bio news, CEO Steven Nichtberger acquired 141,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anup Marda acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 212,873 shares of company stock valued at $210,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth $261,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 254.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 68.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.