Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,838,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,765,000 after buying an additional 382,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 330,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 261,123 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. 3,919,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,733. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

