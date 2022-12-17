Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 190,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Caesarstone Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Caesarstone stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 151,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,833. The company has a market cap of $198.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.