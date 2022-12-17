Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 190,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Caesarstone Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 151,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,833. The company has a market cap of $198.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caesarstone Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

