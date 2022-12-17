Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Calix by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.64. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

